Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has ordered the temporary suspension of ongoing semester examination at the Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, following the death of a student.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased, Yusuf Malik, a National Diploma 1 student, was on Tuesday knocked down by a motorcycle at the entrance of the institution, which triggered a protest by students of the college.

The protesters, who march round the school premises, said that Malik’s death was avoidable and was due to the alleged negligence of the authorities of the college.

Reacting to the development, Mr Azeez Adeyemi, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Affairs, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

Adeyemi said that the governor had ordered that ongoing examination and other academic activities be suspended immediately until Nov. 11 in honour of the deceased.

He added that the break would allow the mourning students to stabilise psychologically and then return to continue the examination.

The Special Assistant said that work had commenced immediately on putting speed breakers in place at the entrance of the school on the directive of the governor.

He said that other issues that had to do with the wellbeing of the students would be looked into as demanded by the students.

“The student leaders have submitted a list of demands to me and other issues that action has not been taken on will be given immediate attention,” Adeyemi said.