Gov. Abiodun mourns death of 1st Nigerian Professor of Medicine

According to him, the Emeritus Professor died late Thursday at the age of 99.

The governor noted that Ogunlesi passed away when his vast experience in the field of Medicine was needed most, especially in the face of challenges militating against human health.

He said that the late Emeritus Professor would be sorely missed in the state, Nigeria, and the world at large.

Abiodun said that Ogun has indeed lost one of the finest medical experts the world would ever know.

He added that the contributions of Ogunlesi in the field of Medicine would forever remain indelible and continue to benefit humankind.

“Prof. Ogunlesi set Ogun State on the global map, which other states envy. He also set principles that impact society positively.

“As a state, we take solace in the fact that our great professor lived a life dedicated to medicine aimed at making breakthroughs that would enhance human health and wellbeing.

“He was the first Professor in the field of Medicine, a feat, which further reinforced the spirit of excellence the people of Ogun are reputed for.

“As Papa journeys home, we would not mourn, but celebrate the life he lived and the positive impact he made in saving lives. We will sorely miss him, especially his words of counsel and wisdom.

“On behalf of the good people of Ogun State, I express my condolences to the Ogunlesi Dynasty.

“I pray that God grants the departed soul of Prof. Ogunlesi eternal rest.