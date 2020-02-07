Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has reversed the promotion of 75 chiefs.

Abiodun's predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, had promoted the chiefs to minor traditional rulers in the twilight of his administration.

When he resumed office as Ogun governor, Abiodun set up a review committee in 2019 which was led by the Olu of Ilaro and the paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, to investigate the elevation of the chiefs.

Following its findings, the committee recommended the reversal of the promotion done by Amosun.

Sequel to the Oba Olugbenle-led Chieftaincy Review Committee report, Ogun executive council approved the revocation of the promotion of the chiefs.

In a statement made available to the public, Kunle Somorin, who is the Chief Press Secretary to Abiodun, said the demotion was in consonance with the legal notice number three of 2019.