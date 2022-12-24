Gov. Abiodun appoints 5 new permanent secretaries

Somorin said that the new appointees would fill the existing vacancies in the public service.

According to o him, seniority, merit, professionalism, and inclusiveness were considered in appointing the new permanent secretaries.

The CPS said that the governor relied on the provision of Section 208 (c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) for the appointments.

He listed the new permanent secretaries as Mr Sakirudeen Salaam, Mr Adesoji Adewuyi, Mr Hammed Ojo, Mr Adesina Towolawi and Dr. Olayinka Elemide.