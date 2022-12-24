ADVERTISEMENT
Gov. Abiodun appoints 5 new permanent secretaries

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has approved the appointment of five new permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]
Somorin said that the new appointees would fill the existing vacancies in the public service.

According to o him, seniority, merit, professionalism, and inclusiveness were considered in appointing the new permanent secretaries.

The CPS said that the governor relied on the provision of Section 208 (c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) for the appointments.

He listed the new permanent secretaries as Mr Sakirudeen Salaam, Mr Adesoji Adewuyi, Mr Hammed Ojo, Mr Adesina Towolawi and Dr. Olayinka Elemide.

Somorin said governor, while congratulating the appointees, urged them to brace up for the challenges of their positions and apply themselves diligently to the ”Building Our Future Together” agenda of his administration.

Gov. Abiodun appoints 5 new permanent secretaries

