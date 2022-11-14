RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. AbdulRazaq’s aide resigns

Mr Ibrahim Attahiru, the Special Adviser on Sports and Youth Development to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, has resigned.

Attahiru made this known on Sunday in a letter written to the governor, citing personal reasons for his resignation.

”Your Excellency Sir, my resignation is due to personal reasons.

” I’m thanking Your Excellency, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, for the opportunity and confidence reposed in me,” the letter stated.

Gov. AbdulRazaq's aide resigns

