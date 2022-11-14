Attahiru made this known on Sunday in a letter written to the governor, citing personal reasons for his resignation.
Gov. AbdulRazaq’s aide resigns
Mr Ibrahim Attahiru, the Special Adviser on Sports and Youth Development to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, has resigned.
”Your Excellency Sir, my resignation is due to personal reasons.
” I’m thanking Your Excellency, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, for the opportunity and confidence reposed in me,” the letter stated.
