The governor made the promise on Saturday in Ilorin when a delegation of the Association of Hotel Owners in Kwara, led by the Chairman, Omogbenle Adeyemi visited him at the Government House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Owu Waterfall, a tourist attraction, is located in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara South Senatorial District.

AbdulRazaq said that talks were ongoing to bring the Air Peace to Kwara to increase air traffic in the state and attract more businesses.

“We believe we have to develop the road infrastructure for us to revamp our tourist sites most especially the Owu Waterfall and Esie museum and we are committed to that.

“As we have said earlier, we intend to put some of our festivals into national tourism map and budget vote for them so as to preserve our rich culture,” AbdulRazaq said.

He noted that when tourism industry is developed, it would attract tourists, create business and generate wealth in the state, especially for hotel owners.

AbdulRazaq challenged the hoteliers to consider building hotels in the northern senatorial district of the state, especially Baruten, which the governor said lacks any hotel and often results in people not willing to stay there.

“We are ready to partner with you on this. We also want to revamp Kwara Hotel but we have not concluded anything yet; so we welcome ideas from you.

“We will be willing to partner with you to turn the fortune of the hotel,” he said.

AbdulRazaq said the administration would work to make Ilorin, the state capital, a hub town for conference.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Adeyemi said the purpose of the visit was to identify with the excellent performance of the administration.

He also told the governor that his members came to him to offer suggestion for the transformation of the various heritage sites in the state as a way to improve the state revenue.

Adeyemi also urged AbdulRazaq to consider members of the association for appointment into the State Tourism and Hospitality Development Board.