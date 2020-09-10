The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin.

Ajakaye said that the governor visited the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, in Abuja on Wednesday in that regard.

“Chief among the issues the governor discussed with the honourable minister is the ongoing preparation for seismic data acquisition in Edu and Pategi parts of Kwara.

“AbdulRazaq also discussed the request of his administration for the NNPC (Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation) to support the construction of a modern science laboratory for the Kwara State University as endowment.

“They also discussed the proposed expansion of the Oke-Oyi LPG Depot and the construction of the Ibadan-Ilorin-Jebba gas pipeline.

“When completed, the gas pipeline will enable easy supply of gas and constant (alternate) power supply to industries in the state.

“That, on its own, will reduce the load on the national grid, increase power supply to our communities, attract more firms and encourage more investments and job creation,” Ajakaye said.