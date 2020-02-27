AbdulRazaq flayed the attack in a statement issued by Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, his Chief Press Secretary, on Thursday in Ilorin.

“We condemn in strongest terms possible the alleged attack on the state chairman of the APC, Hon. Bashiru Omolaja Bolarinwa, allegedly by some hoodlums in Moro Local Government Area. This is very disturbing.

“The Governor is very proud of the peaceful atmosphere in the state and seriously frowns at any action that might heat up the polity under whatever guise,” Ajakaye said.

He therefore directed security agencies to not just fish out those behind the attack, but to also make sure they face the full weight of the law.

“For the record, the state faces many developmental issues and the Governor has no time for anything that does not add value to the lives of the people he’s been elected to govern,” Ajakaye said.