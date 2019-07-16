Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has expressed displeasure over the deplorable state of education in the state.

A statement issued in Ilorin on Monday by Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, said Abdulrazaq spoke at Thomas Adewumi International College (TAICO), Oko, in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

The statement quoted the governor as promising to effect positive change in the education sector in the state while speaking at the 2019 graduation ceremony of the school.

“Kwara used to be Number One in Northern Nigeria; now Kaduna has overtaken us. Long term planning is essential and that is what we are doing,” he said.

He promised that his administration would partner with the college in the area of entrepreneurship to equip the students with the needed skills before they leave school.

Abdulrasaq lauded the communal spirit of the school’s founder, Dr Thomas Adewumi.

“You are building a huge community here. But you are not just doing this for Oko community, you are also attracting investments from other institutions.

“You are a serious-minded entrepreneur and we shall partner with you,” he said.

In his remarks, Adewumi thanked the governor for the visit which he described as unprecedented in the history of the school.

“It is a new dawn of leadership in Kwara. You are the first Kwara governor to come here. We are highly honoured.

“We are praying for you so that the story of this state will be rewritten for good under your administration,” Adewunmi said.

He told the governor about the exploits of TAICO students and the international standard put in place by its teaching staff.

“This school is raising leaders. It has international staff members and the students are known for excellence,” he said.

He commended the governor over his pledge to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship, saying the policy would improve the state’s internally-generated revenue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was attended by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Alfa Belgore, Sen. Simeon Ajibola as well as traditional rulers led by the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti.

Others were Hon. Abdulraheem Adewuyi, Chief Iyiola Oyedepo, Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin, Alhaji Yinka Aluko, Alhaji Mohammed Abioye, Dr Bashir Ibrahim, Mr Sina Ogundele and Hon. David Aremu among others.