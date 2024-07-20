Gory details of how bandits assembled 18 persons, shot them dead in Benue community

Shaku said he received a distress call at 11.00 p.m. on Friday that some gunmen were going from house to house forcing people to follow them.

According to him, I quickly notified the military officers at Tor Donga, but before they could reach Mbache ward where the incident was happening, the gunmen had killed 18 persons and left with three others.

“Yesterday night, I was told it was 17, but today 18 bodies have been confirmed dead.

“All of them were assembled in one place and killed.

“This morning, I, the assembly member and adviser on legislative matters held a meeting and we communicated the development to the Commissioner of Police.

“He is on his way coming. Since he is coming we asked the villagers to wait and let him join us here in Katsina-Ala town before we visit the scene.

“Yes some people were kidnapped, one man and his two children were kidnapped.

“In the recent days apart from what happened yesterday we have pockets of kidnappings.

“Kidnapping is also resurfacing in the area,” he said

Shaku said the local terrorists were using guerilla war tactics, “they hit and run away.”

The council chairman said the security situation in the council was not encouraging, but expressed optimism that there was hope at the end of the tunnel.

“In the month of June, the security situation was very bad, but this month we have not witnessed such attacks.

“Even those who ransacked their houses have moved back to their homes and things appeared to be calm before this attack.

“They are local terrorists. I no longer call them bandits because I’m seeing hands/elements of terrorism in their activities.

“The people should be calm, Gov. Hyacinth Alia is committed to keeping our societies safe from such acts.

“They should be assured that very soon it will be things in the past,” he said

Also when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the attack, saying the investigation into the incident was on going.

Anene said that security had been beefed up and normalcy had returned to the area.