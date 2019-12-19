2019 is almost at a close, with Google on the path of seeing the results of some key changes to its Gambling and Games Policy.

Google is, by far, the most used internet search engine in the world, and while all of the latest news from Nigeria can be found here, the way in which a lot of advertising – which funds many websites – takes place is governed by Google.

Now, as we enter 2020, those who browse the internet from Nigeria can expect to see online casino advertising appear on appropriate channels. Due to Google’s strict certification process, these adverts will only be from the bigger industry players, who are verified and trusted in Nigeria. The change in policy will allow gamers to get easier access to leading brands and their offerings.

A change in Google’s Gambling and Games Policy

In Google’s October 2019 Update to their Gambling and Games Policy for advertising, the internet behemoth sanctioned the advertising of online gambling platforms in Nigeria, Kenya, and Colombia. As a part of the new policy, operators who wish to advertise through Google must be certified by Google as well as be licensed by local gambling authorities. In Nigeria, the National Lottery Regulatory Commission governs gambling activities.

Advertising is a huge part of the iGaming industry, and it benefits the players. The online gambling space is incredibly competitive, so operators offer as many high-quality games and bonuses to players to stand out from the crowd.

Without advertising, people cannot easily see such benefits of joining a website, and so many websites won’t put up user-friendly bonuses. Advertising allows each brand to try and out-do the next, earning players through brand recognition and good service. Now, Google’s lift on the online casino advertising ban in Nigeria will allow the industry within the country to become more competitive, which will create a healthy and ever-improving gaming space.

Still need to be appealing to Nigerian users

Nigeria is one of the most coveted markets of Sub-Saharan Africa due to the rise in mobile penetration and the massive population. However, brands know that advertising alone will not earn them the trust of the Nigerian public. It has been found that brand recognition is integral to any company building a sustainable customer base in Nigeria.

Using digital marketing helps. Radio advertising can be key due to the lengthy spells that many people spend driving, and the nation’s love of sports is not to be understated. However, building a positive perception of the brand is the most important factor.

The ability to advertise online will give iGaming brands another avenue to reach potential audiences, but they’ll need to be very close to perfect from the get-go.

Due to the rapidly expanding nature of the market and the environment of Nigeria, people won’t tolerate errors or delays. So, when a brand starts its advertising campaigns, regardless of the channel of choice, they need to make sure that their service is flawless when the customers arrive.

Google is to see the results of it lifting its ban on online casino advertising in Nigeria in 2020, which should further help to create a competitive and innovative space for iGaming in Africa’s most populated nation.

This is a featured post.