RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Goods worth N900m destroyed as fire razes electrical market in Aba

News Agency Of Nigeria

An early morning fire Thursday razed the Hospital Road Electrical Market, Aba. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire destroyed goods estimated at over N900 million.

Goods worth N900m destroyed as fire razes electrical market in Aba
Goods worth N900m destroyed as fire razes electrical market in Aba

Recommended articles

Nwaka said that the fire was ignited by sparks from an electric line lying over the market stalls.

According to him, it happened when power was restored on the line and the sparks fell on the roof of some shops, leading to full blown fire.

He said that when he was alerted, he ran down to the market and made frantic attempts to rescue some of his goods.

Nwaka said that they invited fire fighters but regretted that they could not come until the fire had engulfed the entire shops.

He alleged that the fire men complained that they did not have diesel to move their equipment to the scene.

He also said that the traders raised some money for them to buy diesel but that they did not come until about 3.am. when the fire had escalated.

The Aba Fire Service Commander, Belenta Belenta, confirmed the incident to NAN.

Belenta said that they received calls from people in the area “after the fire had taken root”.

“They called my men and they went but some hoodlums, who wanted to loot the shops, stopped them from reaching the scene, while the fire raged.

“They had to go through another route to get to the scene,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Prince Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as king

BREAKING: Prince Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as king

Goods worth N900m destroyed as fire razes electrical market in Aba

Goods worth N900m destroyed as fire razes electrical market in Aba

I’m still in APC, no plans to join PDP – Adamawa Chairman

I’m still in APC, no plans to join PDP – Adamawa Chairman

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Despite BoT Chairman’s resignation, Wike insists Ayu must go

Despite BoT Chairman’s resignation, Wike insists Ayu must go

Minister reiterates need to implement Nigerian fleet

Minister reiterates need to implement Nigerian fleet

Military personnel not involved in oil theft – DHQ

Military personnel not involved in oil theft – DHQ

TETFUND is ASUU product – Unilorin Chairman

TETFUND is ASUU product – Unilorin Chairman

UK 'deeply concerned’ about Queen Elizabeth’s health - PM Truss

UK 'deeply concerned’ about Queen Elizabeth’s health - PM Truss

Trending

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration.

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration

Tukur Mamu

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

Military bombs terrorists at Boko Haram fighters’ funeral in Borno

Electricity Power grid

Total blackout looms as electricity workers threaten to resume strike