ADVERTISEMENT
Goodluck Jonathan receives African Democracy and Peace Icon Award in Kigali

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jonathan used the occasion to urge African leaders to prioritize the welfare of their citizens and to consider the legacy of their actions after leaving office.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has been awarded the African Democracy and Peace Icon prize at the inaugural African Heritage Concert and Awards held in Kigali.

The event, which was organised by Heritage Times, aimed to honour exceptional leaders and icons across the continent.

Jonathan's media aide, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, revealed that the former president encouraged African leaders to prioritise the welfare and humanity of their citizens. He emphasised that the legacy of good works would speak for leaders even after they had left office.

Jonathan stated, “What people will remember you for is what should guide your decisions. I believe every leader should begin to think that when he leaves office one day, he will be remembered one way or the other, positively or negatively."

Jonathan expressed his gratitude to the event organisers, Heritage Times, and acknowledged that such a gesture of appreciation would encourage African leaders to do more towards improving the lives of their citizens.

The ceremony also recognised other distinguished figures, including the late former President of Tanzania, John Magufuli, who was posthumously honoured, the Vice President of Liberia, Chief Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor, and the former President of Botswana, Seretse Ian Khama.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

