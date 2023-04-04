Goodluck Jonathan receives African Democracy and Peace Icon Award in Kigali

The event, which was organised by Heritage Times, aimed to honour exceptional leaders and icons across the continent.

Goodluck Jonathan speaks to leaders

Jonathan's media aide, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, revealed that the former president encouraged African leaders to prioritise the welfare and humanity of their citizens. He emphasised that the legacy of good works would speak for leaders even after they had left office.

Jonathan stated, “What people will remember you for is what should guide your decisions. I believe every leader should begin to think that when he leaves office one day, he will be remembered one way or the other, positively or negatively."

Jonathan expressed his gratitude to the event organisers, Heritage Times, and acknowledged that such a gesture of appreciation would encourage African leaders to do more towards improving the lives of their citizens.