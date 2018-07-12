Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Goodluck Jonathan reacts to alleged attack on Governor Fayose

Ekiti Election Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan reacts to alleged attack on Gov Fayose

GEJ advised the police to carry out their duties within the confines of the law and in a manner that will ensure peaceful elections in Ekiti.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan reacts to alleged attack on Gov Fayose play

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan

(Premium Times)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged security agents deployed to Ekiti state to be cautious as they carry out their duties.

This was made known to newsmen in a statement issued by the former President’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, according to Punch.

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state had alleged that he was attacked by policemen on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

According to the former President, the presence of security personnel is supposed to give residents confidence to come out and vote.

Be law abiding

GEJ also advised them to carry out their duties within the confines of the law and in a manner that will ensure peaceful elections in Ekiti.

He said “I am appealing to the security agencies deployed to Ekiti State for the Governorship election to carry out their duties according to the laws of the land by securing the state in a manner that will enable a peaceful electoral process.

ALSO READ: Ben Bruce condemns alleged attack on Governor Ayo Fayose

“If it is true that the State Governor Mr. Ayodele Fayose was assaulted as reported in the media, my appeal is that such should not be allowed to happen again, since the Governor’s constitutional immunity guarantees that he should be given official protection to freely conduct the business of governing the State.”

Atiku reacts

Also, former Vice-President Atiku  Abubakar has condemned the alleged attack on Governor Fayose.

The former Vice-President in a post on Twitter, described the incident as appalling.

Why police stopped PDP’s planned rally

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Habila Joshak said the security personnel took the decision to stop the planned rally by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

Joshak also said that his men will not allow any rally that might cause violence in Ekiti state.

The DIG Operations also informed newsmen that the security aides of Governor Fayose, Kayode Fayemi and other personalities in Ekiti will be withdrawn so as to maintain the credibility of the governorship election slated to hold on July 14, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet
2 Ekiti Election Fayose 'teargassed' by Police, PDP allegesbullet
3 In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge to be shut from July 26bullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Election Atiku Abubakar condemns alleged police attack on Fayose
Yahaya Bello Fayose replies Kogi Gov, calls him an inexperienced small boy
Ekiti Election Senator Ben Bruce condemns alleged attack on Governor Fayose
Dino Melaye Senate urges FG to restore Senator’s security details
Ekiti Election Governor Ayo Fayose’s security aides have been withdrawn
Ekiti Election The main reason why police stopped Fayose's victory walk
Atiku Abubakar Nigeria's security is broken - ex-VP
Unethical Conduct NBC imposes N500,000 fine on Ekiti Broadcasting Service

Local

Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja
Ekweremadu Senate receives State Police bill
Arms Smuggling Customs intercepts cache of ammunition at Tin-Can Island Port
How PDP ganged up with 38 parties to kick out Buhari
Oshiomhole Non APC memebers appointees sabotaging Buhari's change agenda - Chairman
Buhari commissions first phase of Abuja metro line
Buhari President commissions first phase of Abuja metro line