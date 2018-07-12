Goodluck Jonathan reacts to alleged attack on Governor Fayose

news

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged security agents deployed to Ekiti state to be cautious as they carry out their duties.

This was made known to newsmen in a statement issued by the former President’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, according to Punch.

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state had alleged that he was attacked by policemen on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

According to the former President, the presence of security personnel is supposed to give residents confidence to come out and vote.

Be law abiding

GEJ also advised them to carry out their duties within the confines of the law and in a manner that will ensure peaceful elections in Ekiti.

He said “I am appealing to the security agencies deployed to Ekiti State for the Governorship election to carry out their duties according to the laws of the land by securing the state in a manner that will enable a peaceful electoral process.

ALSO READ: Ben Bruce condemns alleged attack on Governor Ayo Fayose

“If it is true that the State Governor Mr. Ayodele Fayose was assaulted as reported in the media, my appeal is that such should not be allowed to happen again, since the Governor’s constitutional immunity guarantees that he should be given official protection to freely conduct the business of governing the State.”

Atiku reacts

Also, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the alleged attack on Governor Fayose.

The former Vice-President in a post on Twitter, described the incident as appalling.

Why police stopped PDP’s planned rally

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Habila Joshak said the security personnel took the decision to stop the planned rally by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

Joshak also said that his men will not allow any rally that might cause violence in Ekiti state.