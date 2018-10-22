Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Goodluck Jonathan hosts Buhari, Atiku in November

Goodluck Jonathan hosts Buhari, Atiku in November

Goodluck Jonathan has invited Buhari and Atiku to his book launch in November. See other special guests.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Goodluck Jonathan hosts Buhari, Atiku in November play Jonathan and Buhari have traded blames since 2015 (Pulse)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has invited President Muhammadu Buhari and PDP presidential flagbearer Atiku Abubakar to his book launch.

Jonathan will be launching his book with the title ‘My Transition Hours’ at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on November 20, 2018.

The book will essentially dwell on Jonathan’s 2015 election loss and the transition period which spanned March to May of 2015.

Roll call of special guests

Pulse has learnt that President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar top the list of Jonathan’s invited dignitaries for the launch.

President Buhari will be the special guest of honour, Obasanjo will chair the event while Atiku will be a special guest.

ThisDay reports that other dignitaries invited to participate in the official presentation are former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Salihu Alfa Belgore, who will serve as the book reviewer; while Gen. Theophilus Y. Danjuma (rtd), will play the role of chief book presenter.

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, will be the chief host of the occasion.

Several African heads of state, former leaders and numerous international personalities are also expected to grace the occasion, including President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire and former Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, ThisDay adds.

Insight into 2015 election

Chairman of the Book presentation committee, Bashir Yuguda says Jonathan’s book provides “some insight into the 2015 presidential election and also reflects on some key decisions by the former president while in office.”

Buhari of the APC polled 15,424,921 over Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP who polled 12,853,162, to win the 2015 presidential election.

Buhari recently confessed that he admires Jonathan for making that concession phone call, long before the entire votes were tallied.

Jonathan and Buhari continue to trade blames over how much was left in the coffers and who was responsible for driving the Nigerian economy into a recession.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
2 EFCC will move Fayose to Lagos to face trial – Sourcebullet
3 Nnamdu Kanu to address IPOB members on Sundaybullet

Related Articles

Okonjo-Iweala Ex minister says Jonathan’s weakness on corruption frustrated her
Pulse Opinion Buhari should be very afraid of Atiku in this presidential battle
Osinbajo How vice president attacked Obasanjo, Jonathan for allegedly wasting $982.8bn
Independence Day "I know things are tough...Things will get better" - Goodluck Jonathan
Osinbajo VP says Nigeria’s problem not geographical restructuring
Osinbajo Vice President says Jonathan shared N150bn two weeks to 2015 elections
Tech Twitter has appointed Nigeria's ex-finance minister, Okonjo-Iweala, as a board member
Buhari 5 Important things president said at International Criminal Court
Pulse Opinion Wole Soyinka seizes a hotel in Lagos and makes it his own

Local

Treat those who don't support us with respect – Atiku tells supporters
Treat those who don't support us with respect – Atiku tells supporters
PDP, Atiku mourn former CJN, Kutigi
Ayuba Wabba
Minimum Wage: Organised Labour threatens strike, Nov. 6
EFCC slams Fayose with 11 count charge, enlists 22 witnesses
EFCC slams Fayose with 11 count charge, enlists 22 witnesses
X
Advertisement