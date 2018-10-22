Goodluck Jonathan hosts Buhari, Atiku in November

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has invited President Muhammadu Buhari and PDP presidential flagbearer Atiku Abubakar to his book launch.

Jonathan will be launching his book with the title ‘My Transition Hours’ at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on November 20, 2018.

The book will essentially dwell on Jonathan’s 2015 election loss and the transition period which spanned March to May of 2015.

Roll call of special guests

Pulse has learnt that President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar top the list of Jonathan’s invited dignitaries for the launch.

President Buhari will be the special guest of honour, Obasanjo will chair the event while Atiku will be a special guest.

ThisDay reports that other dignitaries invited to participate in the official presentation are former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Salihu Alfa Belgore, who will serve as the book reviewer; while Gen. Theophilus Y. Danjuma (rtd), will play the role of chief book presenter.

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, will be the chief host of the occasion.

Several African heads of state, former leaders and numerous international personalities are also expected to grace the occasion, including President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire and former Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, ThisDay adds.

Insight into 2015 election

Chairman of the Book presentation committee, Bashir Yuguda says Jonathan’s book provides “some insight into the 2015 presidential election and also reflects on some key decisions by the former president while in office.”

Buhari of the APC polled 15,424,921 over Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP who polled 12,853,162, to win the 2015 presidential election.

Buhari recently confessed that he admires Jonathan for making that concession phone call, long before the entire votes were tallied.