Goodbye to traffic congestion: Lagos acquires fastest intra-city trains in Africa

According to the statement by Lagos State Government, the acquisition deal of the trains was concluded at a public event inside the Milwaukee facilities of Spanish train manufacturer Talgo Incorporated in the United States, on Tuesday. The newly acquired trains have two sets of 10 cars new Talgo 330kmph speed.

I give kudos to the pacesetting Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for taking the bold step. It takes strong political will to break Lagos perennial traffic congestion. The 37km Red Line on completion will traverse eight stations and move passengers from Agbado to Oyingbo. The stations are: Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba and Oyingbo. The Agbado and Oyingbo endpoints terminuses are very strategic. Agbado is the backend of Mainland, the rail line would connect residents of Alagbado, Agege, Abule Egba and of course Alimosho (the most populous local government council in the state) to the high speed train. Oyingbo is the midpoint zone between Island and Mainland, from Oyingbo Train Terminus, passengers would connect last mile buses heading to different parts of the Island.

For almost a century before Nigeria's independence in 1960, Lagos Island has always been the city centre, hosting the central business district and massive concentration of corporate and business organisations. Balogun market and other daily markets on the Island necessitate daily commuting from Mainland to Island, hence traffic congestion is unavoidable. Recently, at the inauguration of a jetty at the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos, the Minister of State for Health, Sen. Olorunimbe Mamora, said that an estimated average of six million commuters transit from the Lagos mainland to Lagos Island daily.

The newly-acquired trains will be the first operational metro system in West Africa, designed to convey at least 500,000 passengers daily in the first phase of operation. The first phase of the Red Line is expected to begin by the last quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023. Upon completion of the second phase, the Red Line will serve the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Lagos state with an approximate population of 27 million residents is the most densely populated city in Africa. Statistics show that by 2025 Lagos will be one of the five most populous cities in the world. There is no better time than now, for the first time in Lagos' history, a sustainable solution to the intra-city traffic congestion is at hand. Not too long ago, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde declared that over 1.6 million vehicles ply Lagos roads daily. With Lagos' fastest train service in Africa, the number of vehicles plying roads is expected to be reduced.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Global Livability Ranking, for 2021 categorised Lagos as the second least livable city in the world based on assessments of stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. The least livable city in the world as revealed by the report is Damascus, Syria. Paucity of transport infrastructure affected livability ranking of Lagos.

In the same vein, Danne Institute for Research in partnership with Financial Derivatives Company estimated the financial and economic cost of traffic congestion to individuals and businesses in Lagos. The total loss to Lagos is N3,834,340,158,870 per annum (almost 4 trillion Naira!). They also reported that Lagosians lose an average of 2.21hours to traffic congestion while commuting to work each day.

Other State governments could learn from Lagos' governance model, they don't need to be limited by monthly allocations from Federation's Account. With an effective tax collection system, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) would increase and there would be funds to finance capital projects. Poorest states in Nigeria are the ones with the lowest IGR.