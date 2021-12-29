Gonto Anniversary: Police beef up security in Bauchi

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Wakil said the command had intensified surveillance and patrols to thwart acts of lawlessness and breach of peace during the anniversary slated for Dec. 31.

He said that the measure was imperative to maintain law and order following tension triggered by irate youths over the planned anniversary in the area.

“Sequel to the letter of notification sent by the ZAAR community to the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, to celebrate the 21st anniversary in honor of Late Baba Peter Gonto scheduled to hold from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 2021 in Bogoro town.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Umar Sanda has ordered the full deployment of police tactical teams to provide security to lives and properties before, during and after the event.

“The commissioner also warned officers to be professional while discharging their duties,” he said.

While urging the people of the state especially the Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa communities to go about their normal businesses, Wakil warned them against engaging in criminal activities.