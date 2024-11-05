Gombe State records 71 deaths in 201 road crashes, a 9.9% drop from 2023

The Sector Commander, Samson Kaura, stated this at a news conference to inaugurate the 2024 Ember Months campaign. The event was held on Tuesday at the command’s headquarters in the Lafiyawo community in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

The theme of the campaign is: “Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving: Crashes Kill More Passengers than Drivers”. Kaura said 698 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accidents, while 504 others were unhurt within the period under review.

He said the accidents involved 1,272 persons and 278 vehicles, indicating a 9.9% decrease in road crashes compared to 2023. The sector commander said there was also a 22.2% decrease in deaths and a 5.5% decrease in injuries compared to 2023.

The figures, he said, also showed an 11.7% decrease in the number of vehicles and a 25% reduction in the number of persons involved in the accidents. Kaura, who attributed the accidents to speeding, load bearing, reckless driving and drug abuse, said the Corps would enhance enforcement, and strengthen public enlightenment and stakeholder engagement to reduce road crashes in the state.

“Based on this year’s theme, we are focusing on re-educating passengers and helping them understand their rights.

“The agreement between the driver and the passengers is clear, the driver must ensure the passengers reach their destination safely.

“Passengers have a right not to be injured, killed, harassed, or have their rights violated.

“By empowering passengers, we aim to reduce road traffic crashes,” he said.

The sector commander said his personnel would sensitise commuters towards ensuring that they were familiar with safety regulations, report reckless driving, none of use seatbelts, and support responsible driving. He, however, warned passengers to avoid any distractions that could compromise safe road use across the state during the Ember Months.