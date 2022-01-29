Gombe state governor courts investors at Dubai expo

The governor joined the exhibition of industrial goods that is scheduled to hold from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Although the event was initially scheduled for October 20, 2020 to 10 April 2021 but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Yahaya through a statement released by the Director, Press, Gombe Government House, Ismaila Misilli exhibited the different mineral and agricultural produce available in the state at the Nigerian pavilion as part of the drive that was initially started by President Muhammadu Buhari who participated in the Nigeria day campaign as part of the exhibition’s proceedings in December.

The statement released read in part, “During the visit Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, interacted with the Nigerian officials as well as some prospective investors with Gombe State’s potentials in Agric entrepreneurship, agro-allied processing and marketing brought to the fore. Especially with the establishment of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park in Dadinkowa, located within the vicinity of the completed hydropower plant, which already has 40 megawatts of power.”