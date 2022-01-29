RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gombe state governor courts investors at Dubai expo

Authors:

Seye Omidiora

Governor Yahaya joined the state’s drive to attract investors to the country in Dubai.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Premium Times)
Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Premium Times)

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya joined the country’s drive to whip up investments in the country at the ongoing expo 2020 currently ongoing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The governor joined the exhibition of industrial goods that is scheduled to hold from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Although the event was initially scheduled for October 20, 2020 to 10 April 2021 but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Yahaya through a statement released by the Director, Press, Gombe Government House, Ismaila Misilli exhibited the different mineral and agricultural produce available in the state at the Nigerian pavilion as part of the drive that was initially started by President Muhammadu Buhari who participated in the Nigeria day campaign as part of the exhibition’s proceedings in December.

The statement released read in part, “During the visit Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, interacted with the Nigerian officials as well as some prospective investors with Gombe State’s potentials in Agric entrepreneurship, agro-allied processing and marketing brought to the fore. Especially with the establishment of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park in Dadinkowa, located within the vicinity of the completed hydropower plant, which already has 40 megawatts of power.”

“The project has been described as big attraction for investors and industrialists, as the zone boasts of fertile agricultural land and other natural resources.”

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edwin Clark promises to support Saraki’s presidential bid on one condition

Edwin Clark promises to support Saraki’s presidential bid on one condition

NAHCON tasks Saudi Arabia to reconsider the direct entry ban on Nigerians

NAHCON tasks Saudi Arabia to reconsider the direct entry ban on Nigerians

Gombe state governor courts investors at Dubai expo

Gombe state governor courts investors at Dubai expo

INEC guarantees voters with disabilities, full electoral participation at impending FCT area councils election

INEC guarantees voters with disabilities, full electoral participation at impending FCT area councils election

Senator Teslim Folarin loses wife

Senator Teslim Folarin loses wife

Tinubu commiserates with Senator Folarin over wife’s death

Tinubu commiserates with Senator Folarin over wife’s death

Northern youths ask Dangote, Otedola others to join 2023 presidential race

Northern youths ask Dangote, Otedola others to join 2023 presidential race

Are you afraid of terrorists? PDP questions Buhari’s excuse for canceling trip to Zamfara

Are you afraid of terrorists? PDP questions Buhari’s excuse for canceling trip to Zamfara

Adeleke vows to rescue Osun from bad governance

Adeleke vows to rescue Osun from bad governance

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom