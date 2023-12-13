Gombe legislators approves ₦208 billion state's budget 2024, ₦300m increase

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Information Officer of the House, Umaru Ma’aji, on Wednesday in Gombe. The Speaker of the House, Abubakar Luggerewo, according to the statement, thanked the lawmakers for their support, cooperation and the manner with which the Appropriation Bill was handled.

Ma’aji said the Bill was passed after the House Committee on Appropriation on the 2024 budget estimate scrutinised the bill and presented it before the house for adoption and subsequent passage.

According to the statement, Aliyu Baba-Manu, Chairman, Appropriation on the 2024 budget, said the it focused on completion of all ongoing projects in the state. Ma’aji reported the chairman to have said his committee observed that most of the MDAs budget officers were not conversant with the budget provisions, guided by medium term expenditure framework (MTEF).

ADVERTISEMENT

Baba-Manu, therefore recommended that the budget office should transmit executive councils approved budget to ministries, to consider the ₦208 billion budget size for 2024. Gov Yahaya had on December 4, presented a 2024 budget of ₦207.75 billion to the House for legislative consideration.