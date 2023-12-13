ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gombe legislators approve ₦208bn 2024 budget, ₦300m increase

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 2024 budget is focused on completion of all ongoing projects in Gombe state.

Gombe-State-House-of-Assembly [Africa Prime News]
Gombe-State-House-of-Assembly [Africa Prime News]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Information Officer of the House, Umaru Ma’aji, on Wednesday in Gombe. The Speaker of the House, Abubakar Luggerewo, according to the statement, thanked the lawmakers for their support, cooperation and the manner with which the Appropriation Bill was handled.

Ma’aji said the Bill was passed after the House Committee on Appropriation on the 2024 budget estimate scrutinised the bill and presented it before the house for adoption and subsequent passage.

According to the statement, Aliyu Baba-Manu, Chairman, Appropriation on the 2024 budget, said the it focused on completion of all ongoing projects in the state. Ma’aji reported the chairman to have said his committee observed that most of the MDAs budget officers were not conversant with the budget provisions, guided by medium term expenditure framework (MTEF).

ADVERTISEMENT

Baba-Manu, therefore recommended that the budget office should transmit executive councils approved budget to ministries, to consider the ₦208 billion budget size for 2024. Gov Yahaya had on December 4, presented a 2024 budget of ₦207.75 billion to the House for legislative consideration.

The budget proposal is made up of ₦87.25 billion or 42% for recurrent expenditure, and ₦120.5 billion or 58% for capital expenditure. The budget which is Yahaya’s first in his second tenure, is tagged: “Budget of Continuity and Consolidation.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ebonyi PoS operators express worry over naira scarcity, call for CBN intervention

Ebonyi PoS operators express worry over naira scarcity, call for CBN intervention

2024 budget should improve lives of Lagos residents, Obasa tells Sanwo-Olu

2024 budget should improve lives of Lagos residents, Obasa tells Sanwo-Olu

Motorists beg FG to fix Agege Motor Road, FERMA blames drain stuffing

Motorists beg FG to fix Agege Motor Road, FERMA blames drain stuffing

Fire Service loses personnel as fire razes shops in Enugu market

Fire Service loses personnel as fire razes shops in Enugu market

Yobe tricycle rider honoured with ₦100k for returning missing ₦9m

Yobe tricycle rider honoured with ₦100k for returning missing ₦9m

Anambra market leadership donates cash, food items to orphanage homes

Anambra market leadership donates cash, food items to orphanage homes

Disagreement between Minister, Senate committee over Defence Ministry budget

Disagreement between Minister, Senate committee over Defence Ministry budget

Rivers Assembly declares 25 seats of APC decampees vacant

Rivers Assembly declares 25 seats of APC decampees vacant

Education gets ₦199bn as Sanwo-Olu presents ₦2.2trn 2024 budget to Assembly

Education gets ₦199bn as Sanwo-Olu presents ₦2.2trn 2024 budget to Assembly

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sen Adams Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole urges Labour to revisit management of Contributory Pension funds

INEC Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society declares ₦11.6m profit for 2022 [NAN]

INEC Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society declares ₦11.6m profit for 2022

Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun [Tropic Reporters]

Lagos Govt to establish more technical, vocational centres for out of school children

Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. [Twitter;NA]

Army will continue to support construction of new facilities across the country - COAS