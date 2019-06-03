Gov. Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State on Monday said he would set up a seven-man task force to address water scarcity in the state.

Speaking during a visit to the state Water Cooperation and Water Treatment Plant in Dadin Kowa, Yahaya said the state government would take measures to tackling water scarcity.

The governor said although the dam had the capacity of providing potable water to the people, its major challenge was inadequate power supply.

“We are going to set up task force of seven persons to ensure that water gets to the people as soon as possible.

“I am aware that Gombe metropolis and its environs have had consistent problem of water supply and the people have been complaining.

“As a responsible government, I have personally visited the plant so that we can address this problem,” he said.

Yahaya said those who managed the state water sector in the past were not capable of producing results.

“The water treatment plant, which was initially designed to discharge 50,000 cubic litres, also has space for additional 20,000 cubic litres.

“While we explore ways of expanding it, we shall make water available to the people using the current capacity,” he said.