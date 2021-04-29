RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gombe govt spends N4.3bn on water supply in 23 months, says Commissioner

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Gombe Government, on Thursday, said it spent N4.3billion, from May 2019 to date, to provide water to residents of Gombe metropolis and its environs.

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)
Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News) Pulse Nigeria

Alhaji Mijinyawa Yahaya, the Gombe state Commissioner for Water Resources, stated this at a press briefing in Gombe shortly after the 14th State Executive Council meeting.

Recommended articles

He disclosed that the sum of N3.2 billion was paid to CGC Nigeria Limited for operations and maintenance, while N36 million was provide to the state water board for charges.

Yahaya said the water supply services from the Dadin-kowa water works covered Gombe Local Government, parts of Akko, Yamaltu-Deba and Kwami LGAs.

He added that staff salaries and wages of the state Water Board gulped N430 million, while the sum of N470 million was paid to the Jos Electricity Distribution Company as electricity charges.

The commissioner stated that in spite of the huge amount expended to provide water to residents of Gombe, the revenue generated from supplying water within the last one year stood at only N18 million.

According to him, the revenue, when compared to the N4.3 billion spent to supply water, was giving the state government cause for concern, in view of the huge amount involved in rendering water services.

“In view of this, the council has directed that serious measures be taken to ensure good revenue generation from the state’s water board.’’

"Yahaya appealed to residents to assist the state government by paying their water bills, while urging the state water board to “double their efforts in ensuring that they collect the desired revenue from customers.’’

"He also assured other parts of the metropolis that were yet to be covered in the provision of water supply that the state government was working with its partners to ‘massively expand water infrastructure in the city.’’

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

A video has emerged which shows Baba Ijesha admitting he molested a minor

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

Legendary American producer, Pharrell Williams says a song off Tiwa Savage's upcoming EP is a classic

Army goes after people who share pictures of killed soldiers on social media