Gombe govt spends N4.3bn on water supply in 23 months, says Commissioner

He disclosed that the sum of N3.2 billion was paid to CGC Nigeria Limited for operations and maintenance, while N36 million was provide to the state water board for charges.

Yahaya said the water supply services from the Dadin-kowa water works covered Gombe Local Government, parts of Akko, Yamaltu-Deba and Kwami LGAs.

He added that staff salaries and wages of the state Water Board gulped N430 million, while the sum of N470 million was paid to the Jos Electricity Distribution Company as electricity charges.

The commissioner stated that in spite of the huge amount expended to provide water to residents of Gombe, the revenue generated from supplying water within the last one year stood at only N18 million.

According to him, the revenue, when compared to the N4.3 billion spent to supply water, was giving the state government cause for concern, in view of the huge amount involved in rendering water services.

“In view of this, the council has directed that serious measures be taken to ensure good revenue generation from the state’s water board.’’

"Yahaya appealed to residents to assist the state government by paying their water bills, while urging the state water board to “double their efforts in ensuring that they collect the desired revenue from customers.’’