The Commissioner for Education in the state, Alhaji Ishaku Abdullahi. said this at an interactive session with Presidential Committee On Elimination of Drug abuse in Gombe.

He said the state government would commence sensitising students on the dangers of drug addiction among the youth.

He said the government would also introduce drugs abuse in its school curriculum for students to be fully educated on the dangers of drugs abuse in society.

Abdullahi commended the Federal Government for setting up the committee to address challenges of drugs abuse in the country.

The commissioner urged stakeholders to support the initiative by sensitising their followers to understand the effects of drugs abuse among the youths.

If stakeholders join forces with the committee, it will be easy for the government to control the menace of drugs abuse.

Dr Mairo Mandara, Chairperson, Sub-Committee on Presidential Committee on Elimination of Drug Abuse, assured that the committee would find lasting solutions to drug abuse.

Mandara called on the state government to inaugurate the rehabilitation centre, which was constructed in 2014 for drugs addicts, to enable the NDLEA rehabilitate some of the drugs addicts in the state.

ALSO READ: Meet the 10 finalists of Big Brother Naija 2019 online audition

She commended the NDLEA in the state and urged other stakeholders to key into its operations to make it a success.

She also urged the state government to establish similar committee to ensure proper sensitisation of students.