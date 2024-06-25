ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gombe Govt distributes chlorine to 11 local government areas to prevent cholera

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chlorination is a proactive measure against gastroenteritis and cholera, which is a water-borne disease.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Premium Times)
Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Premium Times)

Recommended articles

Dr Umar Musa, the Waste Manager of the Gombe State Environmental Protection Agency (GOSEPA), made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Tuesday.

Musa said the targeted areas are wells, stagnant ponds and reservoirs, while areas that fetch water from rivers would get aqua tabs “since they cannot chlorinate a running river or stream.”

He added that the aqua tab would be given to them, and the personnel handling the chlorination would teach them how to apply it in their drinking water.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that “chlorine is a measure to mitigate cholera spread because it will destroy all pathogens in water which contain the bacterium called Vibrio Cholerae which causes cholera infection and other water-born diseases.”

The manager, who said that the chlorine distribution would continue until December, added that “110 trained personnel are handling the distribution of both chlorine and the aqua tab to communities.

“The use of chlorine was the preventive method Gombe State also adopted in 2023 and it yielded positive results because there was no single case of cholera recorded.

“In 2023, however, the distribution was only to hot spots but this time around, we expanded to other areas and increased the quantity from six to 10 drums.

“Chlorination is a proactive measure against gastroenteritis and cholera, which is a water-borne disease.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Habu Dahiru, said “So far, of the cases of gastroenteritis recorded in the state, none turned out positive for Vibrio cholerae.

“What we are doing in Gombe is more of preventive measures because people travelled during Sallah and on their return, they may habour the organism, hence the need for prevention.”

The commissioner emphasised the need for safe water and basic sanitation and hygiene practices as critical ways of preventing and controlling the transmission of cholera and other waterborne diseases.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo and other Nigerian politicians spotted at Davido’s wedding

Obasanjo and other Nigerian politicians spotted at Davido’s wedding

Gombe Govt distributes chlorine to 11 local government areas to prevent cholera

Gombe Govt distributes chlorine to 11 local government areas to prevent cholera

Cubana Chief Priest is officially free as court ends his naira abuse case

Cubana Chief Priest is officially free as court ends his naira abuse case

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to have complied with regulations

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to have complied with regulations

3 Nigerian governors fly to Pakistan to study crisis, disaster management

3 Nigerian governors fly to Pakistan to study crisis, disaster management

Minister compares child marriage in North to 'taking small girls to hotels' in South

Minister compares child marriage in North to 'taking small girls to hotels' in South

Nigerian hunters tackle 19 crime cases in Kano forests in 1 month

Nigerian hunters tackle 19 crime cases in Kano forests in 1 month

Sokoto govt replies Shettima over alleged plot to dethrone Sultan

Sokoto govt replies Shettima over alleged plot to dethrone Sultan

113 countries have never had a woman Head of State, only 26 are led by women

113 countries have never had a woman Head of State, only 26 are led by women

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe residents [Guardian]

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe towns, residents

Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf and President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

Governor Yusuf extends Eid-il-Kabir greetings to Tinubu, Kwankwaso

The suspects were arrested at a motor park (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Suspected kidnappers arrested while trying to escape with ransom

Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]

Gov Alia set to fight corruption in education sector through attitudinal change