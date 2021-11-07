Gombe Governor urged to unite the state, shun divisive politics

The call was contained in a statement from a prominent indigene of the state, Muhammad Jibrin Barde, following a recent attack on a former governor and current federal lawmaker from Gombe, Danjuma Goje, by alleged sponsored political thugs.

Calling on all stakeholders in the state to join hands to ensure peace and development, Barde says acts of violence and politics of division will only set Gombe back if the people of the state don't work for a common good.

“For two and half years now, the APC government in Gombe State has been unwilling to tell their followers the truth.

“Given the antecedent of the Gombe State Government under the leadership of Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, this doesn’t come as a total surprise to us.

"However, there is no excuse for the kind of violence that we saw. It is counter-productive.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks by criminals and thugs who unleashed the violence on Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje and his entourage peacefully exercising their freedom of association as guaranteed under the universal principle of human rights.

"This incident led to an unfortunate and needless loss of lives and properties.

“I applaud the courage and dignity of those who stood up to defend these rights.

"I stand with the peace-loving indigenes of Gombe in bearing witness to this brave and determined struggle for a universal right that we must all uphold," the statement reads.