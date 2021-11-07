RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gombe Governor urged to unite the state, shun divisive politics

Authors:

Jude Egbas

"There is no excuse for the kind of violence that we saw. It is counter-productive," says Barde.

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)
Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Governor of Gombe State, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, has been urged to promote unity among residents of the state.

Recommended articles

The call was contained in a statement from a prominent indigene of the state, Muhammad Jibrin Barde, following a recent attack on a former governor and current federal lawmaker from Gombe, Danjuma Goje, by alleged sponsored political thugs.

Calling on all stakeholders in the state to join hands to ensure peace and development, Barde says acts of violence and politics of division will only set Gombe back if the people of the state don't work for a common good.

“For two and half years now, the APC government in Gombe State has been unwilling to tell their followers the truth.

“Given the antecedent of the Gombe State Government under the leadership of Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, this doesn’t come as a total surprise to us.

"However, there is no excuse for the kind of violence that we saw. It is counter-productive.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks by criminals and thugs who unleashed the violence on Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje and his entourage peacefully exercising their freedom of association as guaranteed under the universal principle of human rights.

"This incident led to an unfortunate and needless loss of lives and properties.

“I applaud the courage and dignity of those who stood up to defend these rights.

"I stand with the peace-loving indigenes of Gombe in bearing witness to this brave and determined struggle for a universal right that we must all uphold," the statement reads.

Barde has also asked for support for families of those who lost their lives, calling on the Gombe State Government to respect human rights in the interest of peace and progress in the state.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gombe Governor urged to unite the state, shun divisive politics

Gombe Governor urged to unite the state, shun divisive politics

CBN says fake N1000, N500 notes reduced in 2020

CBN says fake N1000, N500 notes reduced in 2020

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

Tinubu visits collapsed Ikoyi building site

Tinubu visits collapsed Ikoyi building site

INEC extends voting in Anambra governorship election to Sunday

INEC extends voting in Anambra governorship election to Sunday

APC chieftain in Anambra pleads with INEC to extend voting deadline by 3 hours

APC chieftain in Anambra pleads with INEC to extend voting deadline by 3 hours

Kwara doctors suspend warning strike

Kwara doctors suspend warning strike

Anambra Election: INEC extends voting time to 4 pm

Anambra Election: INEC extends voting time to 4 pm

Trending

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Vedic Lifecare Hospital [Vedic]

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]