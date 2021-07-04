Gombe Governor receives FA award of excellence, urges youth to embrace sports

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor received the award shortly after the state’s league final between Nasarawa Utd FC and Landa Boys Utd FC, which ended at 4-2 in favour of Landa, after a penalty shoot out following a 1-1 stalemate at the end of regulation time.

The first Vice President, Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Seyi Akinwumi, presented the award which was received on Yahaya’s behalf by the Deputy Governor, Manassah Jatau,

Akinwumi said the award was presented to the governor for his numerous contributions to football, which had impacted on the lives of youth in the state.

He further thanked the government for creating an enabling environment for football and sports in general to thrive, saying that without that it would have been impossible for them to gather for the event.

Receiving the award, Jatau said the importance of sports could not be over-emphasised because of its role in fostering unity among citizens and creating job opportunities both locally, nationally and Internationally.

He also advised the public to embrace sports for healthy living and also for the youth to reduce their restiveness in the society.

In a goodwill message, NFA Chairman Ibrahim Gusau, commended Gov. Yahaya for supporting football in the state and the state FA Chairman, Philibus Sarma, for organising the event, saying “NFA is proud to be associated with you”.