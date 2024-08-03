ADVERTISEMENT
Gombe Governor inspects facilities damaged during protest, sues for peace

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Governor urged residents to resume their economic and social activities, assuring them of safety and security.

Gov-Inuwa-Yahaya
Gov-Inuwa-Yahaya

Yahaya expressed concern over the extensive damage inflicted on both public and private property while assuring the people of the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the state.

“I have gone round to personally assess the extensive damage caused by the violent protest. From what I have seen, the destruction is enormous.

“Not just public facilities, businesses were also affected,” he lamented.

He emphasized the importance of preserving peace in Gombe, a state known for its stability.

“Gombe is known for its peace, and we must preserve it. We cannot allow actions that threaten our stability.

“We have no state other than Gombe. We understand that there are challenges and hardships in the land, but we must not resort to violence and destruction of our state to express our feelings or concerns.

“Let me make it clear: we are not against peaceful protest. We know that democracy and our laws grant the right to express oneself, but yesterday’s event contradicted democratic principles and violated the law."

The Governor said his administration is ready to support any peaceful demonstration, and the police are ready to give protesters the maximum protection to exercise their constitutional rights once they follow the laid down rules.

According to him, what we cannot allow, is the breakdown of law and order.

The Governor urged residents to resume their economic and social activities, assuring them of safety and security.

Governor Yahaya also commended the swift response and professionalism displayed by the security agencies in containing the situation.

“We commend the security agencies for the efforts they put in tackling the escalation of the violence.

“Their prompt action played a crucial role in preventing further chaos and restoring order,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN reports that locations visited by the Governor included the Gombe State Bureau of Public Service Reforms, the famous Bima Lodge, Kumbiya-Kumbiya Primary Healthcare Centre.

Others were Blue Jay Motor Park– a commercial motor company where six Sienna vehicles were destroyed, and Gombe Main Market where he engaged with business owners, offering words of consolation for the losses incurred.

The governor also directed the Ministry of Works, Transport and Housing and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the damages, with a view to providing support.

News Agency Of Nigeria

