RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gombe Gov spends ₦150m every month to keep state clean

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yahaya reiterated its commitment to environmental conservation through proper waste management and massive tree planting across the state.

Gov-Inuwa-Yahaya
Gov-Inuwa-Yahaya

Recommended articles

Yahaya said this on Wednesday during the inauguration of the 2024 desilt exercise of major storm drains in the Gombe metropolis.

He said that street sweeping to keep the state clean showed the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the overall well-being of the people.

The governor stressed the need for the residents to support the government’s effort towards keeping a clean environment by utilising the newly built waste collection centres in their communities.

According to him, indiscriminate dumping of waste in drains contributes to environmental challenges particularly flooding, hence the need for collective responsibility towards ensuring that waste does not get into the drains.

The governor said the impact of flooding in terms of damage to lives and property made it imperative for concerted actions, adding that, “we are commencing the clearing of major water channels to ensure the free flow of water.

“This initiative is critical to avert flooding and ensuring the protection of human lives, property, and infrastructure.

“Additionally, it will prevent the outbreak of diseases among our communities. The main cause of flooding, especially within the metropolis, is the inordinate disposal of waste in our major storm drains.

“Despite our consistent efforts through the relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to enlighten and sensitise communities on the dangers of improper waste disposal, we continue to face significant challenges.

“It has therefore become a policy of this administration to clear all water channels at the beginning of every rainy season,” he said.

Yahaya reiterated its commitment to environmental conservation through proper waste management and massive tree planting across the state.

He said the government would also construct 21 additional waste collection centres under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project being implemented in partnership with the World Bank.

He said the state Environmental Protection Agency (GOSEPA) would ensure daily evacuation of waste from collection centres in residential areas towards maintaining a cleaner and healthy environment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP Governors pick a side in fight between Wike and Fubara

PDP Governors pick a side in fight between Wike and Fubara

Tinubu appoints Walson-Jack as new Head of Civil Service of Federation

Tinubu appoints Walson-Jack as new Head of Civil Service of Federation

Lagos leads as Nigeria records 22 building collapses, 33 deaths in 7 months

Lagos leads as Nigeria records 22 building collapses, 33 deaths in 7 months

Gombe Gov spends ₦150m every month to keep state clean

Gombe Gov spends ₦150m every month to keep state clean

Consider state, LG’s ability to pay before setting minimum wage, PDP govs tell FG

Consider state, LG’s ability to pay before setting minimum wage, PDP govs tell FG

EFCC wins as court says Yahaya Bello will be arraigned on September 25

EFCC wins as court says Yahaya Bello will be arraigned on September 25

LP's Akpata survives scare as court rejects suit seeking to void his nomination

LP's Akpata survives scare as court rejects suit seeking to void his nomination

Here's how Tinubu plans to use student loan to fight corruption

Here's how Tinubu plans to use student loan to fight corruption

Kaduna Gov gives account of how 34 LGAs spent ₦128bn in 1 year

Kaduna Gov gives account of how 34 LGAs spent ₦128bn in 1 year

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

TUC President, Festus Osifo.

No going back  —  TUC insists on ₦250,000 minimum wage

LASG fixes 393 roads by H1 2024 – LSPWC [PM News Nigeria]

Governor Sanwo-Olu repairs 393 Lagos roads in first half of 2024

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, President Bola Tinubu and TUC President, Festus Osifo.

Tinubu invites labour for talks over new minimum wage