13 lives, property worth ₦107m lost in 9-month fire outbreaks - Gombe fire service

News Agency Of Nigeria

Residents are urged to be vigilant and support personnel of the service to enable them to effectively tackle fire outbreaks through timely and genuine calls.

He said the service also saved 263 lives and property worth over ₦932 million. Maiborgo stated this on Tuesday in Gombe while reviewing the activities of the service in 2023. He said personnel of the service had been working hard to tackle fire incidences, adding, “that’s why they were able to rescued lives and saved property within the period under review”.

Maiborgo urged residents of the state to be vigilant and support personnel of the service to enable them to effectively tackle fire outbreaks through timely and genuine calls.

We are now in the harmattan season and as we know fire is more devastating and easily spread because things are now drier and more combustible.

“Residents must be proactive and avoid activities that could result to outbreaks in their houses, shops or offices.

“For those using gas cookers, get your matches close by so that you don’t put on the gas cooker and then start looking for match box and before you know it, the gas has circulated the kitchen.

“Those using firewood, burning wastes and bushes must be careful to control the fire and not allow it to spread,” he said.

The director also advised residents to cultivate the habit of keeping fire extinguishers in their homes, shops and offices for timely response in case of emergencies. He said the service was well prepared to fight fire incidences to save lives and property throughout the harmattan.

Maiborgo commended the state government for upgrading the fire fighting equipment and training of firemen to build their capacities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

