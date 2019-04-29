The announcement was contained in a statement by the Secretary to State Government, in Gombe, Mr James Pisagih, that the curfew would now last between 6 p.m and 6 a.m daily, until normalcy is fully restored.

It would be recalled that the government had earlier authorised the restriction of movement in Gombe metropolis from Saturday 3 p.m to Sunday 6 a.m, following the eruption of violence in the city.

However, security intelligence report indicating that some hoodlums took advantage of the lapse of the earlier curfew to perpetrate crime and violence has made the government to extend the curfew.

“In order to ensure relative peace in the state metropolis, Gov, Ibrahim Dankwambo, has directed that the curfew be extended from 6p.m to 6a.m daily until normalcy is fully returned,” the statement said.

The statement called on security operatives to ensure strict compliance to order and ensure improved surveillance within the metropolis.