This is contained in a statement issued by the state Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya, through his Spokesperson, Yakubu Mamman, in Gombe on Thursday.
Gombe declares Friday work-free for PVC registration
As the Sunday deadline for registration of voters, ahead of the 2023 general elections, draws near, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has declared Friday as work-free day in the state.
Yayaha quoted the governor as saying that the public holiday was to provide a window for all workers and citizens of the state to get registered in order to get their permanent voter cards (PVCs).
This, the statement said, was intended to provide opportunity for citizens of the state to exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections.
“His Excellency, Inuwa Yahaya, the Executive Governor of Gombe State, has approved Friday, 29 July, 2022 as work-free day to enable civil servants and the entire citizens of Gombe State get registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” it said.
The governor advised public office holders and the entire civil servants to use the opportunity to mobilise their people and ensure that they registered before the expiration of the exercise.
