Gombe declares Friday work-free for PVC registration

Yayaha quoted the governor as saying that the public holiday was to provide a window for all workers and citizens of the state to get registered in order to get their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

This, the statement said, was intended to provide opportunity for citizens of the state to exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections.

“His Excellency, Inuwa Yahaya, the Executive Governor of Gombe State, has approved Friday, 29 July, 2022 as work-free day to enable civil servants and the entire citizens of Gombe State get registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” it said.