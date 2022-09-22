RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gombe declares cholera outbreak, records 10 deaths

Gombe State has declared an outbreak of cholera with no fewer than ten deaths already recorded across the state.

The Gombe commissioner for health, Dr Habu Dahiru, stated this on Thursday in Gombe while addressing newsmen on the outbreak of the disease in the state.

Dahiru, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Abdulrahman Shuaibu, said as at Sept. 20, the number of cases increased to 236.

He said in 2021, the state recorded a total of 2, 373 cases of the disease in three outbreaks within the year.

“This year, from June, we had sporadic cases of cholera in Balanga Local Government Area and because of the preparedness and prompt response; it has been largely subdued without escalation.

“We are witnessing an increased downpour of rain and flooding in many parts of the state and this has resulted in cholera outbreaks.

“These outbreaks are recorded in eight wards across Balanga, Yamaltu-Deba, Nafada, Funakaye and Gombe Local Government Areas of the state.

“The State Ministry of health has promptly initiated public health actions for prevention and control of the disease.

“As at Sept. 20, there was an increase in the number of cases in Gombe State as 236 cases have been listed so far,” he said.

The commissioner said the ministry of health had activated an incident management system for control of cholera at the Primary Health Emergency Centre in the state.

He added that the Ministry had established 13 cholera treatment units across the five affected local government areas for management of the cases free of charge.

Dahiru also stated that decontamination of wells and boreholes in affected communities would be carried out.

He added that sensitisation and distribution of water treatment tablets in all affected communities would be conducted.

He advised residents of the state to use clean water as well as prioritise the consumption of hygienically prepared meals.

“Personal and environmental hygiene are proven preventive measures against the disease, so let’s prioritise hygiene in that regard,” said Dahiru.u

