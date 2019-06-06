Days after Pulse reported that Senator Danjuma Goje was under pressure drop his ambition to become Senate President, the Gombe lawmaker has succumbed.

Goje bowed out of the race after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

President Buhari had met with the two main contenders for the Senate Presidency of the ninth Assembly - Senator Goje and Ahmad Lawan -- at the Aso Villa.

Also in attendance at the meeting was the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

The meeting comes days to the inauguration of the ninth assembly.

The ninth assembly is expected to be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Recall that the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), had declared it's support for Lawan.