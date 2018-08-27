God sent Buhari to save Nigeria - Gov Yahaya Bello

news

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has said that God sent President Muhammadu Buhari to save Nigeria.

He said “We should live together in peace and support President Muhammadu Buhari who God has sent to us to save this country and he is doing an excellent job.”

According to Channels TV, the Governor said this while inaugurating a central mosque in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi state.

Warns politicians

Governor Bello also said that any act of violence by politicians in the state will not be condoned.

He called on youths not to allow themselves to be used to destabilise the peace of Kogi state.

I will die for Buhari

The Kogi state Governor has in several occasions expressed his admiration and loyalty for the President without apologies.