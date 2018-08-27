God sent Buhari to save Nigeria - Gov Yahaya Bello

The Governor said this while inaugurating a central mosque in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi state.
He said “We should live together in peace and support President Muhammadu Buhari who God has sent to us to save this country and he is doing an excellent job.”
Governor Bello also said that any act of violence by politicians in the state will not be condoned.
He called on youths not to allow themselves to be used to destabilise the peace of Kogi state.
The Kogi state Governor has in several occasions expressed his admiration and loyalty for the President without apologies.
In April 2018, Governor Yahaya Bello told newsmen that he can jump into fire for Buhari.