God hasn't told me anything about 2023 elections - Adeboye

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adeboye said he only prays for anyone who comes to him asking for prayers, but it is God who decides what happens after he prays.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.
The respected man of God made this declaration during his ministration at the November edition of the church’s monthly program tagged, “Holy Ghost Service,” held in redemption camp on Friday, November 4, 2022.

This comes barely three months to the commencement of the next year's elections as campaigns by different political parties and candidates are now in full swing.

Addressing his congregation, Adeboye, who lamented the state of the nation, said he doesn't intend to scare anyone, emphasising that God is yet to tell him if the 2023 general elections will hold.

He said, “I have not been told anything about next year’s election by God.”

According to The Punch, the revered cleric added that he’s a pastor and not a prophet amidst the yet-to-come prophecy from God that he prayed for anyone who comes to him asking for prayers, maintaining that it is God who decides what happens after he prays.

“My duty is to pray. I pray for anyone who comes to me for prayers. It is left for God to decide what happens,” said Adeoye.

Sharing sermons on the theme of the event, “Let It Rain”, Adeboye read from 2 Chronicles 7:13-14, charging Christians to always remain prayerful, while urging them to pray to God to heal the land.

The cleric further said that rain is an harbinger of hope, restoration, and divine favour, noting that in the spiritual realm, rain is associated with blessings, God’s pleasure, fruitfulness and divine supply.

