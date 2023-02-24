ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

GOC warns trouble-makers in South-East ahead of Saturday elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

Maj.-Gen. Aminu Chinade, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, has assured South-East residents of adequate security before, during and after the general election.

Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The GOC gave the assurance on Thursday in Enugu while addressing troops deployed for election security in various parts of the region.

He assured that the Army and other sister security agencies were prepared to provide robust and adequate security to ensure peaceful and successful elections in the region.

“I will urge all our brothers and sisters in the South-East to come out en masse to vote massively without any fear of molestation.

“They should disregard the empty threat issued by a fugitive in Europe and other threats coming from any miscreant saying that they should not come out and vote.

“Adequate security arrangements have been put in place all over the South-East to ensure that every Nigerian especially our brothers and sisters in the South-East exercise their franchise and vote without any fear.

“Those that feel within any reason that they want to disrupt this election, they are in for a bloody nose.”

The GOC further warned that the Army had deployed resources to decisively deal with any negative situation.

Chinade urged the troops to work closely with other security agencies and stakeholders to secure the lives and property of all residents.

This, he said, would provide conducive atmosphere for peaceful and successful conduct of the elections on Saturday.

“In discharging our mandate, we must be professional, neutral and apolitical.

“The armed forces and especially the Nigerian Army is a neutral organisation when it comes to politics and so we will continue to be.

“We must work in partnership with other security agencies and host communities to ensure we deliver on our mandate for this election,” he said.

The GOC, however, warned that the Nigerian Army would not tolerate unprofessional conduct from any personnel.

Chinade thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for approving and providing all that was needed for election security in the region.

We are grateful to the COAS for assisting the Division with logistics, equipment and tactical support for us to deliver on this mandate within the South-East and other Areas of Responsibility of the Division.”

He urged residents to call any of the following numbers in case of emergency:

Abia — 09029568595, 07067880707; Anamba — 08030881453, 08024087164; Ebonyi – 08161417223, 07030909717, 08136429668; Enugu – 08034089570, 08064272907, and Imo — 08164120381, 08035298532.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EU Parliament Observers cautions against impunity of election offenders

EU Parliament Observers cautions against impunity of election offenders

President Buhari arrives in Daura ahead of Saturday’s elections

President Buhari arrives in Daura ahead of Saturday’s elections

Electoral offences that can get you into trouble on election day

Electoral offences that can get you into trouble on election day

Benue South PDP stakeholders pledge 100% votes for Atiku

Benue South PDP stakeholders pledge 100% votes for Atiku

Elections: Makinde declares Friday half-working day for Oyo workers

Elections: Makinde declares Friday half-working day for Oyo workers

Yiaga Africa deploys 3,836 observers for Saturday’s poll

Yiaga Africa deploys 3,836 observers for Saturday’s poll

GOC warns trouble-makers in South-East ahead of Saturday elections

GOC warns trouble-makers in South-East ahead of Saturday elections

65 Lagos political groups endorse Tinubu, pledge 400, 000 votes

65 Lagos political groups endorse Tinubu, pledge 400, 000 votes

JUST IN: FG orders total closure of land borders for elections

JUST IN: FG orders total closure of land borders for elections

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates.

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election