General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Okwudili Azinta, gave the assurance at a meeting with Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola in Osogbo.

Azinta said that his visit followed the directive of higher authorities of the Army for the division to partner the state government to sustain the peace and stability in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Oyetola in June visited Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, to seek assistance in combating the rising wave of insecurity in the state.

He had requested Buratai to allow the participation of soldiers in a combined security patrol team being raised to battle insecurity.

Azinta said: “We are here for two reasons. First is to congratulate the governor on his election and victory at the Supreme Court.

“We are also here to meet with him in line with the directive of the Chief of Army Staff that we should work with other security agencies in the state to ensure that the state is far more peaceful than it is.

“Osun state is one of the safest states in Nigeria. What happened in the recent past is just a migration of criminals.

“When you address it here, they push to areas they consider soft for them because the state is very peaceful and there wasn’t so much of military operation on ground”.

He urged the people in the state to be law-abiding, promising that the military would work with other security agencies at ensuring that the state was safe.

In response, the governor said that his administration was ready to partner security agencies, individuals and corporate bodies to keep the state safe and secured.

He commended the leadership of Nigerian Army for being committed to the security of lives and property of citizens.

Oyetola said that his administration had been working hard to put a permanent end to the pockets of insecurity challenges facing the state.