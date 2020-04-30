This, according to him, will reduce the continued possibility of community transmission in the state.

Abiodun spoke on Thursday while distributing relief materials to stranded students of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode.

The distribution of relief materials was facilitated by the State government through office of the Special Assistant to the governor on Students’ Matters, Azeez Adeyemi, to cushion the effect of the lockdown on the students.

The governor, represented by his special assistant, urged the students to continue to support his administration’s fight against the spread of Coronavirus by complying with the precautionary measures put in place by the government.

He also advised the people to make best use of the government’s welfare initiative and be tested for free by trained health personnel to enable the state curtail the spread of the virus.

Abiodun reiterated his administration’s commitment to restore the lost glory of education in the state, saying that students remained key stakeholders in the development of the state.

“My administration will continue to put the interest of the students first, knowing fully well the important role you play in the overall socioeconomic development of the state.

“I urge you to remain committed to the success of this administration especially as we fight this deadly pandemic called Coronavirus and kick it out of our state, ” he said.