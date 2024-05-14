Go back to farm - Gov Mbah urges Enugu residents

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro Industrialisation, Chief Patrick Ubru, made the appeal while practically flagging off the “Back-to-Farm” project of Amurri Ancient Kingdom in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

Ubru said that the “Back-to-Farm” project initiative was in line with the Gov. Peter Mbah-led administration's focus on using agriculture for community agroindustrialization, food security, and employment for many youths and women in communities in the state.

“As a government, we want what is happening today in the Amurri Ancient Kingdom to be replicated in every community in the state by traditional rulers and their cabinets taking the lead and driving the project.

“Every resident should fully get involved by planting crops or engaging in animal husbandry.

“Where you do not have a space, you can plant in bag sacks and plastic vases to get involved as all hands need to be on deck, especially in communities,” he said.

Ubru, who planted some yam seedlings, said that Gov. Mbah had envisioned cultivating over 300,000 hectares of arable land.

He said that through mechanized farming of extensive land by the state and its Public-Private-Partnership (PPP), it created massive employment in the state.

The commissioner revealed that the governor had ordered 1,000 tractors for the fully mechanization of farming and cultivation of over 300,000 arable hectares of land; thus, making agriculture a money-spinning business.

“We are planning to train hundreds of youths on modern Songhai Farming this year even as we are going to train at least 20 youths from Amurri people especially youths,” he said.

He thanked the people and its traditional ruler for taking the initiative and prioritizing agriculture and setting an example of how community projects could work.

“I must commend the oneness, peace, and unity of purpose I see here today. I pray every community in Enugu State can emulate the Amurri people and its traditional ruler,” he added.

Earlier, the Traditional Ruler of Amurri Ancient Kingdom, Igwe Charles Nwoye, said that the yearly “Back-to-Farm” project had been an age-long practice of the kingdom to encourage and teach youths and children all about Agriculture and its overwhelming benefits.

According to Nwoye, our forefathers and fathers were great farmers and hunters as well; while we have continued to preserve this our cherished tradition and heritage.

Nwoye lauded Gov. Mbah on his vision to grow the economy of the state from present $4.4 billion to $30 billion within eight years, adding: “We are witnessing the speed in which many things around us is being transformed in the state.”

“We have seen massive road construction and reconstruction, smart schools spring up and soon holistic Primary Health Centres in various communities,” Nwoye, who is the Obioha II of Amurri Ancient Kingdom, said.

The Traditional Prime Minister of Amurri Kingdom, Chief Eric Igweshi, called on the state to support communities with agricultural initiatives with inputs and small grants to expand their farms to enhance food production.

“After giving this agricultural input and a little grant; the agriculture ministry can come up with a state agricultural fair within the harvest period of September or October where communities or council areas will come and showcase what they have produced.