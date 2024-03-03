ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Global unrest is a sign we are in the last days – Cleric

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged the congregants to be ready as death is the destiny of all, adding that they should also be eternity conscious.

Rev. Joshua Talena, the Senior Pastor of Shepherd House Assembly International [messsengerblog]
Rev. Joshua Talena, the Senior Pastor of Shepherd House Assembly International [messsengerblog]

A cleric, Rev. Joshua Talena, says that the current global unrest is a sign that the world is approaching its last days.

Recommended articles

Telena, the Senior Pastor of Shepherd House Assembly International, stated this during the church service on Sunday in Abuja.

Talena said that the scriptures revealed that global unrest, wickedness, hunger, and other evil situations would occur in the last days.

He said that insecurity in some parts of the country was an indication of the last days and urged the congregants not to despair.

ADVERTISEMENT

He decried that human lives were no longer respected and cases of kidnapping had been on the increase in the country in the quest for material wealth.

“Human lives are no longer respected. Strange hunger in Nigeria, people are killed every day.

“People's lives are no longer precious, no human compassion in the land, iniquity and lawlessness are on the increase.

“People are powerless and helpless and we are in a time of peril,” he said.

According to the cleric, the congregants are living in perilous times where evil such as homosexuality, lesbianism and transgenderism are being accepted in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

He admonished congregants to live like they were in extra time as seen in football matches and should be more committed to serving God.

He urged Christians to live a life that pleases God as they live in the last days and be his ambassadors.

“Live life by conviction, what are you known for? Live for impact.

“Make sure your life is an example to all that are around you.

“Ensure you represent Christ in your businesses, workplaces and communities; people should not stop serving God because of you,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the congregants to be ready as death is the destiny of all, adding that they should also be eternity conscious.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AfDB supports Nigeria with $134m to cultivate rice, maize, cassava, soybeans

AfDB supports Nigeria with $134m to cultivate rice, maize, cassava, soybeans

Business owners in FCT count losses amid worsening power supply

Business owners in FCT count losses amid worsening power supply

'Mai shayi' laments drop in sales as Indomie price skyrockets

'Mai shayi' laments drop in sales as Indomie price skyrockets

President Tinubu mourns Nollywood duo Mr Ibu, Sisi Quadri

President Tinubu mourns Nollywood duo Mr Ibu, Sisi Quadri

Church turns to bread business to raise money amid economic hardship

Church turns to bread business to raise money amid economic hardship

Fire destroys 50 acres of palm trees, pineapples worth ₦150m in Osun

Fire destroys 50 acres of palm trees, pineapples worth ₦150m in Osun

NDLEA intercepts 3.1m pills of opioids, others in 6 states

NDLEA intercepts 3.1m pills of opioids, others in 6 states

Global unrest is a sign we are in the last days – Cleric

Global unrest is a sign we are in the last days – Cleric

Police place ₦50m bounty on 2 wanted Katsina bandits

Police place ₦50m bounty on 2 wanted Katsina bandits

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Suspected crude oil thieves arrested by the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with the Cameroonian Navy [NAN]

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Attacks on BDCs will worsen forex crisis, Obi slams FG

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders [ICIR]

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

We don't have answers to all problems but we'll do our best - Tinubu