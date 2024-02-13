ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Global cholera cases soar to 10,000 in 30 countries, WHO raises alarm over persistent outbreaks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The shortage of Oral Cholera Vaccines (OCV) has continued to affect global response to tackle the disease.

WHO raises alarm over persistent cholera cases globally
WHO raises alarm over persistent cholera cases globally

Recommended articles

A report made available on Monday by the WHO said that the cases were from 17 countries across four regions. It stated that “the regions are the African Region, the Eastern Mediterranean Region, the Region of the Americas, and the South-East Asia Region.

“Zambia and Zimbabwe have experienced the highest surges, underscoring the ongoing challenge of controlling cholera and the importance of sustained public health efforts.

“In 2023, cases were reported in 30 countries across five WHO regions, including nine countries that recorded more than 10,000 cases.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, the shortage of Oral Cholera Vaccines (OCV) has continued to affect global response to tackle the disease.

It stated that “from January 2023 to January 2024, urgent requests for OCV surged, with 76 million OCV doses requested by 14 countries, while only 38 million doses were available during that period.”

The WHO report added that the global stockpile of vaccines was awaiting replenishment and all production up till March 8 would be allocated to requests already approved. It classified the global resurgence of cholera as a grade 3 emergency in January 2023, the highest internal level for emergencies.

It said that based on the number of outbreaks and their geographic expansion, alongside the shortage of vaccines and other resources, WHO has continued to assess the risk at a global level.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

King Charles returns to London for further cancer treatment

King Charles returns to London for further cancer treatment

Federal Government vows to enroll 10.2 million out-of-school children by 2027

Federal Government vows to enroll 10.2 million out-of-school children by 2027

Ogun Govt partners NEMSAS to enhance emergency medical response services

Ogun Govt partners NEMSAS to enhance emergency medical response services

Governor Zulum rewards 810 volunteers with food, cash for fighting Boko haram

Governor Zulum rewards 810 volunteers with food, cash for fighting Boko haram

Adeyanju tells Gbajabiamila to drop his quest to regulate social media

Adeyanju tells Gbajabiamila to drop his quest to regulate social media

Global cholera cases soar to 10,000 in 30 countries, WHO raises alarm over persistent outbreaks

Global cholera cases soar to 10,000 in 30 countries, WHO raises alarm over persistent outbreaks

FRSC Gombe advises bicycle riders to avoid competing with cars to prevent crashes

FRSC Gombe advises bicycle riders to avoid competing with cars to prevent crashes

Katsina Govt to provide psychosocial support for women, youth in drug addiction

Katsina Govt to provide psychosocial support for women, youth in drug addiction

House of Reps considers fresh bill seeking creation of 3 states in South-West

House of Reps considers fresh bill seeking creation of 3 states in South-West

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

President Tinubu congratulates Nigerian Grammy nominees, praises cultural impact

Jimi Solanke has sadly passed away [X/Tolu Ogunlesi]

Tinubu mourns late Jimi Solanke as one of Nigeria's finest creatives

Jimi-Solanke

Nigerian artists pay tribute to theatre legend, Jimi Solanke

Birth certificate [Nairaland Forum]

No birth certificates for persons over 18 yrs, attestation of birth will be issued - Oyo NPC