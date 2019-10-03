In line with its commitment to empowering its teeming subscribers, digital transformation leader, Globacom, has launched an exciting consumer promotion tagged Recharge and Win Big also known as My Own Don Beta which gives them opportunities to win life-changing prizes.

The company explained that the prizes which include tricycles, popularly called Keke, Industrial Sewing Machines, Grinding Mills, and generators were carefully selected to empower Nigerians to create wealth and even become employers of labour.

Globacom’s Retail and Consumer Sales Chief, David Maji, said new and existing prepaid and postpaid subscribers were eligible to participate in My Own Don Beta offer starting from October 3, 2019. He added that prepaid subscribers must recharge with a total of N200 in a day either in one recharge or cumulative recharges to qualify to win.

Said he, “the more the recharge, the more entries the customer gets to the draw, thus the higher the chances of winning. Glo strongly believes in rewarding and empowering its numerous customers across Nigeria. Our objective is to transform thousands of lives through these empowerment packages to enable them become self-employed and ultimately affect the lives of those around them”.

According to Maji, subscribers in all parts of the country would have a chance of emerging winners as prize-presentation events have been scheduled for Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Ibadan, Kano, Jos, Enugu and Onitsha.

“There is no better time than now to be a Glo subscriber. Rather than dishing out money to winners, we have chosen to give them trade-establishment tools that will help them set up their own businesses. This will have direct impact on their life situations. My Own Don Beta promises to be the most exciting people-oriented empowerment promo around. We urge Glo subscribers and non-subscribers not to miss this opportunity,” he further enthused.

The event was attended by the Iyaloja General, Folashade Ojo; member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Adedeji; Dean, Student Affairs, University of Lagos, Prof Ademola Adeleke, the Acting Dean of Lagos State University, Dr Olufemi Obayori and Deputy Dean, Yaba College of Technology, Mr O.R Balogun.

Also in attendance were the Director, Consumer Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam; Coordinator, Lagos Zonal Office of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mrs Priscilla Onuzulu; Ex-International, Austin Jay Jay Okocha; President-General, Nigerian Football Supporters Club, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, while several Nollywood stars equally witnessed the event.

Mrs. Onwuegbuchulam remarked that Glo is a very big brand which takes the lead in quite a number of things, adding, “This is the second time I would attend this kind of event. I was here when some Nigerians were sent to Russia for the World Cup”.

She enjoined subscribers to trust consumer promotions by telecommunications companies because NCC also has terms and conditions which Glo adheres to. “We will be monitoring to ensure that the terms and conditions are complied with”, she added, while hoping that other telecommunications organizations will emulate Glo to give back to their subscribers.

“NCC has a slogan which says that Consumers are Kings. We appreciate that Glo is giving back to them for the support they have given over the years,” she added.

Professor Adeleke of the University of Lagos noted that “Coming from the University and knowing the depth of poverty in the society, this promo will truly empower Nigerians”. He promised on behalf of the 55,000 UNILAG students to support the promo and publicise it on campus."

The promo has generated ecstatic delight among millions of Glo subscribers since teasers of the offers were unveiled in several online and traditional media platforms.

