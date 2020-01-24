The colourful award ceremony, held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, also, witnessed the recognition of Globacom’s Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., as the Entrepreneur of the Decade.

According to the publisher of Thisday Newspapers, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Globacom was voted for the award by poll respondents for its role in growing the Nigerian economy since its emergence over 15 years ago.

Prince Obaigbena noted that the telecom company had over the years established itself as an innovation leader in the telecom sector, introducing a long string of industry-impacting products and services.

He also noted that Globacom Chairman was recognised for his dogged commitment to growing the economy through relentless investments in key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Globacom’s Executive Vice Chairman, Mrs. Bella Disu received the award on behalf of Globacom, while Miss Folasade Michael-Adenuga, Group Executive Director of Globacom, received the plaque of Entrepreneur of the Decade on behalf of her father.

Mrs. Disu said: “Being affirmed so strongly by those we serve is indeed the highest honour. I thank all our millions of subscribers for their continued support.”

The awards guests were entertained by two renowned international artistes, Nigerian Asa and American John Legend.

