According to the latest report on the industry published by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Friday, Globacom gained the highest number of subscribers between January, 2019, and January, 2020, as it added 6.15 million new customers to its network.

This took its subscriber base from 45,603,638 in January, 2019, to 51,755,561 at the end of January 2020.

On the other hand, Airtel added 5.03 million new customers during the year under review to reach a new subscriber base of 49,997,710 from 44,970,973 a year ago, while MTN gained 4.03 million additional subscribers to have a total of 70,693,058 GSM users on its network. Its figure as at January, 2019, was 66,665,378.

The fourth operator, 9mobile, was the only network that lost subscribers during the year as 3.23 customers left its network. The company’s subscriber base dropped to 13,157,543 from the 16,385,317 it had in January, 2019.

The NCC report also showed that the total number of GSM subscribers in Nigeria rose to 185,742,016 in January, 2020, from 173,625,306 in January, 2019. This is an increase of 12,116,710 new subscribers or a growth of seven per cent year-on-year.

The NCC January report further indicated that MTN remained Nigeria’s largest mobile network operator with 38 per cent market share. Globacom remains the country’s second largest operator with 27.86 per cent. Airtel maintained the third spot with 26.92 per cent while 9mobile remained the fourth operator with 7.08 per cent.

