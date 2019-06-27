In addition, the telecoms company also gave out routers to the university for academic development.

Making the presentations, Globacom's Regional Activations Manager, West 1 Territory, Mr. Bidemi Emmanuel, praised Huawei, which partnered with Globacom on the initiative that is targeted at one of the company's critical stakeholders, youths, especially students of tertiary institutions in the country.

Emmanuel disclosed that the company’s services in most tertiary institutions in Nigeria were second to none as its super fast 4G was making the communication experience a delight for subscribers,noting that the initiative would inspire high flyers to sustain their drive for excellence and encourage other students to aspire for top grades in their studies.

"Without doubt, Globacom is the superior network with our own undersea cable, Glo 1, as the backbone for our inimitable nationwide 4G coverage, while our products are designed to provide solutions to all communication-related needs of our subscribers", he added.

The Dean of Students' Affairs of the institution, Professor I.O. Aransi, who received the gifts on behalf of the university, commended Globacom for its commitment to the empowerment of Nigerian youths through its many interventions over the years.

Speaking on behalf of the student beneficiaries, Ume Don-Pedro, a student of Pharmacy who is on Cumulative Grade Point Aggregate of 4.91, expressed appreciation to Globacom for its kind gesture, promising that they would continue to be good ambassadors of the nation.

Other beneficiaries were Adedeji Mubarak of the Department of Materials Science; Rita Esho of the Religious Studies Department and Victoria Akinyemi, of Quantity Surveying Department.

