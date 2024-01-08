Glo customers will soon be unable to call MTN customers, here's why

The announcement came on Monday, January 8, 2024, through a public notice signed by Reuben Muoka, the Director of the Department of Public Affairs at the NCC.

According to the statement issued by the NCC, the commission granted partial consent for the disconnection after careful consideration of the circumstances surrounding the interconnect charges owed by Globacom to MTN Nigeria Communications Plc.

In the notice, the NCC stated, "Globacom was notified of the application made by MTN and was given the opportunity to comment and state its case. The commission, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Globacom does not have sufficient or justifiable reason for non-payment of the interconnect charges."

The NCC stated that the partial disconnection would take effect after ten days from the date of the notice. As a result, subscribers of Globacom would no longer be able to initiate calls to MTN numbers, although they would still be able to receive incoming calls.