Glitz and Glamour at the Inaugural DStv Premium Golf Day

Ogunbanjo, a member of the Ikeja Golf Club, emerged winner with a net score of 65 to claim the ultimate prize, which is a business class ticket and accommodation for a weekend stay in a five-star hotel in Dubai.

Mr. Remi Olukoya, with a net score of 67, was the first runner-up, claiming a business class ticket and a weekend stay at a five-star hotel in Rwanda. The second runners-up were Mr. Rasheed Adebisi, who had a net score of 69 and claimed the prize of a weekend stay in a five-star hotel in Lagos; as well as Mrs. Linda Obieze (in the female category), with the same score. Obieze won a golf bag.

Other winners were Messrs Femi Ajala, who was rewarded with a 55 inch television set for the longest drive; and Ife Muritala, who claimed a golf bag for nearest the pin (hole 17).

Speaking at a cocktail after the event, Captain of the Ikeja Golf Club, Mr. Oladimeji Durojaiye, thanked the sponsors for choosing the club for the sponsorship initiative, adding golfers were very delighted for the gesture.

“We thank the DStv team for bringing such initiative to Ikeja Golf club. This is the first tournament and the feedback from players have been very impressive. We sincerely hope this will become an annual event,” Durojaiye said.

Mr. Tope Oshunkeye, Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria who stood in for Mr. John Ugbe, CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria, said DStv is happy to be associated with the event, explaining that support of it is a way of showing appreciation to subscribers on the DStv Premium package.

A total of 500 entries were received for the event, with the organisers forced to trim the number in observance of the physical distancing requirement in the COVID-19 protocols. In attendance were golfers from as far afield as Ekiti State and also notable faces in the entertainment industry such as Chris Okagbue, Big Brother Naija’s Vandora and a host of others.

