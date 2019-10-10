On Saturday, September 28th, 2019, Glenfiddich brought the house down at the biggest rave in Owerri - ‘The Glenfiddich Mavericks Night’.

Glenfiddich storms Owerri with Timaya, DJ Yosir and more! (Glenfiddich)

The event which held at Cubana, featured fiery performances from Nigeria’s dancehall king, Timaya, DJ Yosir and hypeman – Sheyebanks, keeping everyone on the dancefloor all night long. It was indeed an exhilarating night for all attendees.

So far, the Glenfiddich Maverick Nights have held in major cities across Nigeria including - Lagos, Asaba, and Warri.

These experiences are a prelude to the grand Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night coming up on the 18th of October.

Click here to buy your tickets online. You can also buy from all Tastee Fried Chicken outlets, Café Neo, Hubmart supermarket and Genesis cinemas.

18+ Drink Responsibly.

See more photos from the event below;

Follow @Glenfiddichnigeria on Instagram for more information about the upcoming event.

