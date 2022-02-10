Give increased opportunities to indigenous firms in oil/gas sector services- Operator

Ekpenyong made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenegoa on Wednesday.

Ekpenyong spoke against the backdrop of local manpower and expertise deployed recently to contain an oil/gas leak at the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 29, operated by Aiteo Eastern Exploration in Nembe, Bayelsa.

He attributed the success of the local expertise to the enactment and implementation of the Nigerian Content Act 2010.

He said the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has helped in building the capacity of Nigerian companies through collaboration between local players and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Ekpenyong said that prior to the Nigerian Content Act 2021, the OEMs dominated the scene and enjoyed monopoly on oil and gas projects that Nigerians had the potential to execute but were hindered by challenges.

He said that NCDMB had assisted Nigerian firms to overcome the challenges faced by local industry with the aid of the $500 million Nigerian Content Intervention Fund used to boost local capacity in oil and gas sector.

According to him, Santa Babra South Well 1, at OML 29 blew up on Nov.5, 2021 discharging thousands of barrels of Bonny Light crude blend into the Santa Babra River for 32 days.

After the incident, about 18,600 barrels of emulsified crude and water sediments were recovered from the site.

He said that Aiteo had approached Boots and Coots, a subsidiary of U.S. Halliburton, to plug the well but the firm was unable to mobilise its expatriate workforce due to the COVID-19 restrictions which compelled the operator to look for Keyon which handled the leak.

He said that the Nigeria Content Act 2010 enabled Nigerians in the oil and gas space to be in business as it reserved categories of jobs for them.

“These days, OEMs partner with indigenous companies which enables these companies to develop their capacity.

“It also has made some Nigerians in the Diaspora come back knowing full well that their expertise will be well utilised.

“Without a doubt, the implementation of this act has been a vehicle for talent development in the country.

“I would say it is a win-win situation. There are some jobs we still partner with OEMs to deliver. It has been an inclusive venture where we work together,” he said.

Ekpenyong, a member of International Well Control Forum, said there were available Nigerian technical drilling (expertise) services in piling, cold cutting, supply and installation of well head casing aside others.